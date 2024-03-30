Chrissy Teigen shares the hectic reality of what spring break is like with four children

It may be spring break, but Chrissy Teigen knows that there are no days off for moms as she shared the hectic reality of the holiday period for her.

The mom-of-four, 38-years-old, took to Instagram to share how she was spending spring break with her family. The family looked like they would be catching a flight, as she held baby Esti's hand as the one-year-old walked alongside her, while holding her carry-on in her other hand.

Five-year-old Miles held a canvas painting in one hand with a big backpack on his back, while Luna walked towards her mom and siblings in order to say something as they walked towards the plane's entrance.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's hectic spring break with kids

Chrissy captioned the video: "spring break for who", making it clear that she certainly wasn't getting a break.

The 38-year-old, married to John Legend, saw her family grow a lot last year as she had Wren and Esti. While she was pregnant with Esti, Wren was born via a surrogate named Alexandra.

© @chrissyteigen Instagram Chrissy and baby Esti

Due to having four children and the fact her and John are so busy with work, she revealed in 2023 that she had four nannies, who she thanked on Mother's Day.

She said: "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives," adding: "We love you."

Chrissy opened up about what it was like being pregnant at the same time as her surrogate, and how it actually brought the two women closer together.

The couple discovered that Alexandra was pregnant with Wren "as we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy" with daughter Esti Maxine, now a year old.

To celebrate, the two women ate hot pot, and: "Watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," she said.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."