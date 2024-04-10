Chrissy Teigen has never looked better in strapless slinky bridal skirt

Chrissy Teigen was an ethereal vision at a star-studded Beverly Hills event alongside her husband John Legend on Tuesday.

The former Lip Sync Battle host, 38, looked lit from within in a strapless ivory crop top with an oversized tulle corsage detail on the front. She teamed the bridal fairytale piece with a slinky ivory silk skirt that skimmed the floor and had a train like a picture-perfect bridal gown.

© Shutterstock Chrissy looked serene in bridal white

The could-be bride teamed her angelic look with loose blow-dried locks with auburn highlights and a gorgeous bronzed natural makeup look.

© Shutterstock Chrissy wowed in white silk with a floral crop top

The star posed alongside her husband, The Voice coach John Legend, 45. He looked so dapper in a crisp white shirt which he teamed with a sky blue suit and textured white loafers.

© Shutterstock Chrissy attended an event hosted by Jane Fonda

The superstar couple attended the Art for a Safe and Healthy California benefit event hosted by Jane Fonda, Swiss art gallery Gagosian, and Christie's auction company. Chrissy was seen interacting with the Grace and Frankie star and the evening's host who wore a crisp white suit.

Artnews reported that the event "aimed at raising funds to combat a referendum on California’s November ballot that would repeal a 2022 state law limiting where oil can be drilled."

© Shutterstock Jane Fonda's event was "aimed at raising funds to combat a referendum on California’s November ballot that would repeal a 2022 state law limiting where oil can be drilled."

The appearance comes just days after the former Sports Illustrated star was praised for an unfiltered photo of her 'mom body' while on vacation in Thailand. Chrissy was seen posing in a black bikini holding her 10-month-old son Wren during a boat day.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen just became every woman's hero when she posted an unedited photograph of herself in a bikini

The former model glowed showing off her incredible figure and looking relatably natural and unairbrushed. Her fans delighted at seeing a celebrity post such an honest photo.

One commented: "Every woman looking at this photo of one absolutely stunning mother is thinking THANK YOU!!!" Another enthused: "You look absolutely perfect! You are living life, enjoying precious time with kids when they are this little. You will never regret making them a priority. You guys have a beautiful family! @chrissyteigen I can see you didn't filter like many do and I applaud you because you look absolutely gorgeous".

© Instagram The mother-of-four (pictured with baby Wren) radiated happiness on her family vacation to Thailand

Chrissy was last seen at an event on March 10 for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. She looked sensational in a goddess-like silver cut-out gown with a halterneck.

© Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in style

It isn't often that the mom-of-four steps out in bridal white, despite her natural ability to pull off the icy hue. She was spotted in New York City in January wearing a crisp white mini dress covered in shiny diamond-shaped panelling.

© Getty Chrissy Teigen stunned in a shiny white mini

She also stepped out for a New York night in 2021 in a bridal white mini dress covered in feathers with a lace panel over the chest. Chrissy styled the swan-worthy look with a pair of strappy white heels and a contrasting cool-toned brown pinstripe blazer.

© Getty This feathered look was an unexpected style

Chrissy's own wedding dress, the first of three gowns she chose for her 2013 nuptials to her 'All Of Me' singer husband, was a frothy princess dress with a full skirt and a strapless bodice. She later swapped her ballgown for a fitted mermaid dress.