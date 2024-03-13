Chrissy Teigen cuddles up to babies Esti and Wren before Oscars after party

Chrissy Teigen loves her babies, and she made that clear as she showed herself spending time with Esti and Wren before the Oscars.

The mom-of-four, 38, shared with followers photos and videos of herself with her babies. As she got ready for the after party, Chrissy held baby Wren close to her chest as she closed her eyes in a moment of bliss.

© @chrissyteigen Instagram Chrissy and baby Wren

In a separate clip she bounced baby Esti while standing up, already part way through the glam process. She let the little one, just a year old, know that she loves him as she carried him through the grand house.

Chrissy also showed off the amazing final look to her husband John Legend, who was wowed by her incredible look. She wore a silver, sheer gown with a floral cut out print and a halter neckline. She wore her hair long and straight, accessorizing with a silver purse and earrings, and clear heels.

"Wow, wow, wow!" said John, as his wife showed off the glittering silver look.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen bounces baby Wren before showing her husband John the final look Chrissy stunned in a silvery dress at the Oscars after party

Chrissy captioned the post: "been thinking of a caption too long, anything I say now is dumb and forced!! my engagement is basically zero anyhow so nothing matters, is anyone even reading this? I’m just gonna pretend it’s my journal to organize photos".

Fans loved the look - and Chrissy's realistic approach to motherhood which showed that sometimes you have to balance your more glamorous moments with your motherly duties.

The doting mom with Esti and Wren

"It's the WoW Wow WOW for me", one person added, alluding to John's loving response.

Another fan wrote she looked: "Beautiful, both in momma mode and glamorous mode."

Padma Lakshmi commented: "You look so much like Luna", referring to Chrissy's oldest child, Luna aged seven years old.

As a mother to four children, Chrissy has been honest about how hard parenting can be. Last mother's day she opened up about how it takes a village to be the best mother possible, as she thanked her four nannies for all their help.

She wrote: "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you."