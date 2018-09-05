Celebrity Big Brother fans in tears after Ryan Thomas receives letter from home following false allegations Celebrity Big Brother housemates haven't been shown the footage of Ryan play-fighting with Roxanne

Celebrity Big Brother fans have been in tears after Ryan Thomas received a letter from his brother, Scott, promising him that he has nothing to worry about following Roxanne Pallett's false accusations. The letter read: "Honestly bro, I can't tell you how proud we all are of you. You really have taken yourself out of your comfort zone and trust me, it's been well worth it. You've shown the nation just how amazing you really are and carried yourself so well… We want you to know, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. Everyone has seen the real you."

Ryan was in tears following Roxanne's allegations

Ryan was in tears at the letter, and fans were quick to share the reaction to the touching moment, with one writing: "I'm always a mess when it comes to the letters from home task but this year it's hit me more with Dan but even more so with Ryan... He's been through so much in such a small amount of time but that letter changed everything for him." Another person added: "I'm crying my eyes out at your letter @scottyspecial. Jesus Christ! RYAN TO WIN! He's an absolute pleasure to watch you must all be so proud."

READ: Ryan Thomas' mum gives rare interview discussing Roxanne Pallett's accusations

Letters from home gave us the FEELS. Let's relive that moment when @DannyO, @GabbyDawnAllen and @ryanjamesthomas heard from the outside world ❤️ #CBB pic.twitter.com/CVA82sFvIo — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 4, 2018

Ryan has had a difficult time in the house after Roxanne accused him of punching her violently in the ribs, and later accused him of manipulating the housemates when he denied the claims. After leaving the house, Roxanne spoke on to Jeremy Vine, admitting she "got it wrong". She said: "At the time it hurt but when I look back on that footage, as soon as I left the house…and I got it wrong. I really got it wrong… My mind ran away with me. I am a sensitive person my friends and family can vouch for that… In the house everything becomes heightened. Your insecurities are heightened. All I can say I can explain is in the moment it felt worse than it was."

READ: Denise Welch says Roxanne Pallett only apologised because she got caught

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.