Tom Fletcher devastated after sudden family death

Tom Fletcher has been inundated with support from his friends and fans after revealing some very sad news on social media on Friday. The McFly singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to his uncle Bill, who suddenly passed away last Friday. The dad-of-three posted a throwback photo of himself as a little boy with his uncle, which was accompanied by a heartfelt message. It read: "My Uncle Bill sadly and unexpectedly passed away last Friday. He was a lovely man and I didn’t see him anywhere near as often as I’d have liked." Tom continued: "I have really fond memories of him from my childhood, one in particular when he let me sit on his lap and drive his car...on the main roads...I was about 4 (I’m told times were different back then so definitely don’t try it!)!"

Tom Fletcher paid tribute to his uncle Bill

The singer then voiced his regret that only one of his sons had met his uncle, but observed that they all reminded him of Bill. "I often see Bill in my son’s faces and it saddens me that he only got to meet one of them, they would all have loved him. My thoughts and love are with the whole family right now. We’ll miss you Uncle Bill. X." Tom's friends, including Izzy Judd sent their sympathy to Tom following the news. "Sorry to read this Tom," she wrote. Another message read: "I'm so sorry to hear this. Keep your head up and you can make new memories with Max." A third added: "So sorry for your loss Tom. Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time."

The McFly singer welcomed his third son in August

Tom's sad news follows shortly after a far more happier occasion – the birth of his third son, Max. The proud dad announced the happy news at the end of August, taking to Instagramto share a beautiful black-and-white photo of the newborn, writing next to it: "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude." He later added: "We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers."

The baby boy's name is a break from tradition for the couple, whose first two sons' names - Buddy and Buzz - start with the letter 'B'. His second name is also a clear tribute to Giovanna's brother Mario, who is set to become a father for the first time this year.

