Kate Garraway was convinced she’d win Strictly for this reason

Kate Garraway received the lowest judge's score every week bar one during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but that didn’t stop the Good Morning Britain presenter from thinking she could win the show. Kate - who left the competition in the seventh week with dance partner Anton Du Beke - has revealed that she thought she had what it took to win the glitterball trophy because she regularly pulls out impressive moves on the dancefloor at weddings! Speaking in a special Strictly episode on Saturday night, she revealed: "Before I went on to Strictly, I assumed it was going to be me lifting the glitterball because, honestly, after a few drinks at a wedding, I’m amazing. In my head, I was going to be triumphant. And of course, that wasn’t true at all - I was absolutely rubbish."

The 51-year-old mum of two failed to impress the Strictly judges, and Craig Revel Horwood once described her performance as, "Heavy as lead," while Arlene Phillips swiped: "What is it with TV presenters? You don’t look like you’ve got rhythm, is it all that sitting on the couch?" Ouch! Kate and Anton came eighth in the competition, proving that a tipsy dance at a wedding perhaps doesn’t translate so well on the Strictly dance floor.

Another ex-celebrity partner of Anton, Ruth Langsford, also talked about her time with the much-loved professional dancer, and confessed she thought she was going to faint during the first performance. She revealed: "I literally thought I was going to faint, but then he suddenly put his hand out to me and suddenly I was up and off." The presenter also told Mollie King and Daisy Lowe that her husband Eamonn Holmes planned her exit party most weeks because he didn’t think she’d make it as far as she did, This year, Anton Du Beke will take to the floor with TV personality and stylist Susannah Constantine.

