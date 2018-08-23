Lisa Armstrong is all smiles on first day of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals She also looked incredibly tanned!

Lisa Armstrong looked absolutely gorgeous and happy as she stepped out in London on the first day of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals this week. Lisa glowed as she showed off her summer tan in denim shorts, a V neck jumper and tan ankle boots. The dance show's makeup artist unveiled her new cool look as she attended several rehearsal meetings in the city.

Lisa, 41, was pictured smiling at the cameras as she carried a mood board filled with tons of hair and makeup ideas for this year's Strictly series, which kicks off next month.

Lisa was pictures on the first day of Strictly rehearsals

Also on show was the star's new wrist tattoo – a Chinese symbol meaning "strength". The former wife of Ant McPartlin also showed off her newly-dyed lilac-hued locks, which she unveiled earlier this week on Twitter.

Lisa has been having fun experimenting with her hair over the past few months, having recently dyed her brunette hair both blonde and pink hues. And on Monday, the makeup artist posted a photo of herself, which showed her hair coloured a vibrant lilac shade. In the photo, Ant McPartlin's ex-wife stood in front of a purple wall, and she joked in the caption: "When your hair matches the fire exit door!" Lisa also sported a glamorous makeup look, with a bold red lipstick, defined brow, fake eyelashes and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks.

A closer look at the makeup artist's hair

Lisa's new look follows after the kind-hearted makeup artist offered to help a bride-to-be in need over the weekend. On Twitter, Lisa was approached by a lady called Bethany, who had reached out to her to ask whether she would be able to do her makeup for her big day, because she had been let down by the person she had originally booked. Amazingly, Lisa not only replied, but even offered to do it!

