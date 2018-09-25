Jenna Coleman forced to discuss ex-boyfriend Richard Madden as new show The Cry replaces Bodyguard The former couple split in 2015 after four years

Jenna Coleman was faced with an awkward situation when she was asked about her former boyfriend Richard Madden. During an appearance on The One Show on Monday, the actress - who dated the Game Of Thrones star on and off for four years before their split in 2015 - was forced to comment about her new drama, The Cry, replacing Richard's gritty BBC series Bodyguard on Sunday nights. "I think it's quite a different tone and pace perhaps," she explained. "I watched all of Bodyguard and I thought it was fantastic. The first twenty minutes of that programme was... But [The Cry is] quite a different feeling and it's very much a psychological thriller."

Jenna Coleman and Richard Madden split in 2015

Jenna, who is now in a relationship with her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, ended her relationship with the Scottish hunk in 2015. A short while later, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Prince Harry. However, the British star denied the rumours after being questioned about their romance on This Morning, saying: "No, he's a friend of mine."

Meanwhile, The Cry will see Jenna - best known for her roles as a young Queen Victoria in Victoria and as the Doctor's companion in Doctor Who - play Joanna, a mother left bereft after her baby is abducted. The story, which has been adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, follows the case as it becomes a media sensation, and how Joanna and her husband Alistair slowly turn against one another.

Speaking about the difficulties of playing such a challenging role, Jenna said via PA: "The psychological thriller aspect of how much you give to the audience has been really challenging - probably more than any other role before." She added: "You are constantly living within a double-bluff. You're playing the truth of the scene but also thinking about how much you want to give to the audience each moment to keep the mystery and to keep drawing on the strings. You're living constantly within a vortex, that's what we kept calling it on set. It's a double bubble."

