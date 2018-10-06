Karen Clifton opens up about what has 'filled her life with meaning' since split from Kevin This is so sweet…

Karen Clifton has opened up about what has "filled her life with meaning" since splitting from ex-husband Kevin Clifton – her beloved dogs. Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of her two pooches, she wrote: "My beautiful rescue dogs Betty & Marley have filled my life with even more meaning...Grateful to @wild_at_heart_foundation @nikkitibbleswildatheart @thedogjogger for being phenomenal with my lil angels and giving them a chance to a new life." The sweet snap shows the two dogs posing in the garden in front of a framed print that reads: "Rescued is my favourite breed." Aw!

Karen's fans were quick to comment on her post, with one writing: "They are gorgeous. I love following their stories and you are wonderful for promoting adoption of rescue pets," and another adding, "No love like a dog's love, mine has a huge piece of my heart, he’s my shadow and my best friend."

The professional dancer often shares sweet photos of her pets, recently adding little Marley to the family. She has also admitted in the past that her dogs have helped her through any hard times since her split from Kevin in March. Speaking to Dogs Today magazine, she said: "Betty [and dance] has been the glue that has helped us [Kevin and I] get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye. It’s been a tough time and I don’t think I would have got through it this well without her by my side."

She revealed that Kevin still visits Betty, since they shared her as a couple. "Betty was our dog, Kevin loves her, but I am her 'mummy'. It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."