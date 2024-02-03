Christine Lampard reveals details of sweet birthday gift from stepdaughters

Christine Lampard celebrated her 45th birthday on Friday and she revealed the sweet gift her stepdaughters, Luna and Isla, gave her.

The ITV star took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of her new gift which is a white 'Stanley cup'. The gift was incredibly on trend as the cups have gone viral on social media in recent weeks.

Christine was gifted a Stanley Cup

Captioning the photo, she penned: "My largest present of all. Finally got introduced to the #stanleycup thanks to my stepdaughters."

Christine looked so glam for the candid shot with her rave her swept into a chic ponytail.

Frank shared a stunning photo of Christine for her birthday

She donned a long-sleeved black top and the shot perfectly showed of Christine's dazzling wedding rings. Her makeup looked flawless and was comprised of fluttery eyelashes, warm bronzer, and immaculate nude lipstick.

Her husband Frank shared the most loved-up tribute to his wife on social media on her big day. Christine looked sensational in a beautiful blue one-shouldered dress, her luscious tresses cascaded past her shoulders as she beamed alongside her husband whilst in a beautiful sunny location.

The couple share two children

A second snap saw the couple in another sun-soaked location the pair cuddled up, both donning sun hats to battle the beating rays. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @christinelampard," he penned.

Holly Willoughby was also one of the first to wish her good friend a Happy Birthday and shared the most stunning photo alongside Christine.

The gal pals donned matching velvet outfits, Holly in a strapless gown, and Christine in a beautiful halterneck ensemble, both in an elegant shade of mahogany.

It wasn't just their outfits that were in sync as their flawless makeup looks were also matching. The besties opted for fluttery lashes, warm honey-hued bronzer, and a slick of vibrant pink lipstick.

As well as being a stepmother to Isla and Luna, Christine is the adoring mother to Patricia, five, and Freddie, two.

The couple likes to keep children away from the spotlight but they do occasionally share photos with their little ones on social media.