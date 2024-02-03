Holly Willoughby pays special tribute to 'beautiful friend' in meaningful update

Holly Willoughby took to social media on Friday with a special tribute to her "beautiful friend!", Christine Lampard.

The former This Morning host, 42, was a vision donning a strapless velvet gown as she beamed for the camera. Christine looked equally as stunning wearing a halterneck velvet ensemble. Both outfits were an elegant shade of mahogany.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @christinelampard… here's to my fellow Aquarian! Love ya [emojis]."

The close friends couldn't have looked happier in the celebratory snap and held elegant glasses in their hands. Holly's martini glass had a wedge of lime placed on the edge, meanwhile, birthday girl Christine held a patterned prosecco glass.

Holly has the closest friendship group

It wasn't just their outfits that were co-ordinated as their flawless makeup looks were also in sync. The besties opted for fluttery lashes, warm honey-hued bronzer, and a slick of vibrant pink lipstick - a winning combination!

Both Holly and Christine completed their ensembles with dazzling statement rings.

The pair couldn't be closer and have an incredibly tight-knit friendship group outside of their on-screen lives on ITV. As well as Holly and Christine, the group also includes Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, and Rachel Stevens.

Holly has been back on our screens presenting Dancing on Ice with her new co-host Stephen Mulhern this month and every week has been killing it with her fabulous fashion choices.

© Instagram The ITV star was a vision in a Rasario dress teamed with Susannah Lovis earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes

The latest dress, which she donned last Saturday, may have been her most incredible yet. As it was 'movie week' on the show, Holly amped up the Hollywood glamour and slipped into the most beautiful Rasario halterneck dress.

The black gown perfectly hugged the TV presenter in all the right places and featured the most elegant double white bow detailing on the top. The red carpet-ready gown also featured a dramatic slit on one side which allowed for a glimpse of Holly's incredible black Jimmy Choo stilettos.

© Instagram Holly has nailed her outfits on the show every week

Accessorising her look, the blonde bombshell added a glittering pair of Susannah Lovis earrings. As for her hair, Holly's ice-blond bob was slicked back from her face with her lengths uniformly flicked up at the ends.

Captioning a photo of the look on Instagram, she penned: "Let’s go to the Movies … it’s movie week on @dancingonice … You are in for a treat! See you soon @itv #hwstyl dress by @rasario shoes by @jimmychoo jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers."