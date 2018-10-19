Graeme Swann reveals new Strictly curfew after Seann Walsh and Katya Jones kiss He's opened up about life backstage since the kiss

Graeme Swann has dazzled fans on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with partner Oti Mabuse, and he's now revealed the tensions backstage on the hit BBC show, following the Katya Jones and Seann Walsh scandal. The 39-year-old international cricketer opened up on the BBC Test Match Special podcast and explained a new curfew that the professionals have to adhere to, saying: "I think the pros were told, wind your neck in. They were all very angry because they couldn't go to a couple of functions they wanted to." He then added: "They were all sort of locked in, under curfew. A curfew was placed upon them. It's very much being like in a team, if one person lets the side down."

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh leaving Strictly rehearsals on Wednesday

Graeme - who will be dancing the Tango to The Police's Roxanne on Saturday's live show - also revealed what happened when he first saw Seann after photos emerged of him kissing his dance partner Katya. He joked: "I really enjoyed it, just because I'm friends with Seann. I was the first person he saw when he walked in, and I was just there with a stupid grin on my face laughing at him." Graeme continued: "Not at what he'd done, but at the situation he found himself in all week. I was thinking, 'He's a comedian, he'll find the lighter side of this.' He didn't! I said to him, 'I want to see how awkward the first introductions since the incident are going to be.'"

It looks like Seann and Katya aren't the only couple to be hit by the Strictly curse, as professional dancer Dianne Buswell has split from Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan. A representative for Diane confirmed the sad news to HELLO! on Friday morning, saying: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends."

