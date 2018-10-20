Fans react to Bruno Tonioli's hilarious replacement on Strictly Where is Bruno Tonioli?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli isn't able to judge the show this week, but he's left his judging seat in very safe (and hilarious!) hands. According to Radio Times, Bruno has to take time out to film Strictly's US equivalent, Dancing with the Stars. The 62-year-old Italian choreographer announced on last Sunday night's results show that a star from the 90s hit show Fresh Prince of Bel Air would be covering for him! Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton Banks in the American sitcom - stands in for Bruno this week. Alfonso won season nineteen of Dancing with the Stars, which is the American version of Strictly. Alfonso also showed off some 'unique' moves in his role as Carlton, with the aptly named 'Carlton Dance.' TV fans might also recognise Alfonso from the 2013 series of I'm a A Celebrity, which was won by Westlife singer Kian Egan. This is the second time Bruno has given up his Strictly judging duties for a week, after he did it for the first time in 13 years in 2017, which also landed on Halloween weekend.

Alfonso on Strictly

READ: A look around Kate Silverton's house that she shaers with husband Mike Heron

Fans were delighted with Alfonso's dazzling personality on the judging panel, with many taking to social media to give their best reactions. In fact, many are even calling for Alfonso to replace Bruno for longer!

He started the show by doing a scarily accurate impression of Bruno, by gesticulating and calling the first perfomance, "Maaarvellous!"

One fan demanded Alfonso peform the Carlton dance, writing: "If Alfonso Ribeiro doesn't do the Carlton dance is this even a dance show?!" along with a video of the dance in action.

Viewers are keen to keep Alfonso on the show, with one saying: "Gonna start a petition to get Alfonso on Strictly every week. Who's in?"

Even Tess said: " Can you come every week please Alfonso?"

Another wrote: "I wish Alfonso was a permanent judge on Strictly 2018 he makes the show so entertaining xx"

Fans were also quick to point out how often Alfonso referred to his time on Dancing With The Stars. One joked: "New drinking game - down your drink everytime Alfonso mentions he was on Dancing With The Stars. I can't refill my glass quick enough to keep up."

This Twitter user summed Alfonso's judging skills up nicely by saying: "From now on I will require all feedback on my work to be delivered in the spirit and style of Alfonso."

READ: Strictly's Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice dance after denying cheating rumours - see fans reactions