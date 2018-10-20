Strictly's Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice dance after denying cheating rumours - see fans reactions They were spotted in a taxi together on Friday

Strictly Come Dancing stars Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice danced the Foxtrot to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars on Saturday night, after being spotted leaving a private members club together on Friday night following It Takes Two filming. Professional dancer Giovanni was forced to deny cheating rumours with celebrity partner Faye earlier in the day, responding to accusations from a former co-star that Faye had cheated on her husband of nine years. Gleb Savchenko told The Sun this week: "We’ve seen Seann and Katya making out outside a bar and if you asked me if I think people like Giovanni and his partner or any of the others are making out when no one is seeing it." Giovanni responded: "This is total and utter nonsense! No one has any idea why Gleb is saying stuff like this. It's utter rubbish." There's obviously a lot of chemistry between the pair, so fans had a lot to say about the performance in wake of these accusations!

Faye and Giovanni dance

Faye's former Steps co-member Claire Richards supported her friend by Tweeting: "Waiting for Faye from Steps to come on Strictly like tick tock come on!!!!!! She gonna smash it again!"

For one fan, the atmosphere in the room was just too much, and they wrote: "The combination of Faye and Giovanni’s dance and Alfonso as a judge has made me blub."

Another viewer added: "This could have come straight out of a movie, such a lovely yet fun routine, danced so well and great storytelling. Marvellous"

While another summed it up with :So much chemistry between Faye and Giovanni - so beautiful to watch #strictly"

They received great feedback from the judges, but fans will find out tomorrow if they've made it through to Halloween week.

