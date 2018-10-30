Celebrity daily edit: Kate and William enjoy a sporty day out, Hilary Duff's baby and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a sporty day out in Essex. We see what Prince Harry had to say to a young boy whose mother took her own life in New Zealand. And we congratulate Hilary Duff on the birth of her first child with Matthew Koma... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW