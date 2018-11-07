Kate Wright pokes fun at fiancé Rio Ferdinand on his 40th birthday following their engagement The couple announced their engagement last week!

Happy 40th Birthday to Rio Ferdinand! His fiancée, Kate Wright, took to Instagram to post a funny message in which she poked fun at his age, calling him an "old [explicit]". The former TOWIE star, 27, teased the retired footballer as she shared a throwback snap from his childhood. "P.S I can't believe I'm going out with a 40-year-old," she added. The celebrations come almost a week after the lovebirds announced their engagement.

Rio Ferdinand celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday

Rio, who is now a football pundit, took to his social media account to share a slew of old pictures and a photo of a blue birthday cake from his three children. "40 years old today. I remember this like it was yesterday," he said alongside one picture. The footballer recently returned from his trip to Dubai, where he popped the question to Kate in front of his kids: Lorenz, Tate and Tia. A short while late, Rio revealed that his children were in on the secret. "She said yes," he wrote on Instagram. "How these 3 kids kept it a secret I'll never know."

Ex-TV star Kate shared the same incredible rooftop photo and captioned it: "The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes." Rio and Kate have been dating since 2016, after the sports star tragically lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015. Earlier this year, the doting dad opened up about his plans to propose. Speaking to the Daily Star in May, he said: "We do talk about it. But I'm not going to sit here and give you a date."

