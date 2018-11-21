Ricky Gervais’ girlfriend Jane Fallon says she’s an international laughing stock She doesn't consider him her best friend

There must never be a dull moment at home with comedian Ricky Gervais, 57, and bestselling author Jane Fallon, also 57, but Jane has now spoken out about how her boyfriend has turned her into an international laughing stock with his hilarious social media posts. Talking about Ricky - who regularly pokes fun at his girlfriend on Instagram - Jane said she's used to him joking at her expense, telling HELLO!: "I'm like an international laughing stock now but it's fine. It makes me laugh, it's fine." One of Ricky's favourite, ongoing, jokes is to post a photo of Jane on her own, along with the caption: "Jane with all her friends…"

Ricky jokingly captioned this 'Pathetic'

Novelist Jane attended the National Book Awards on Tuesday evening, with her award-nominated book Faking Friends, which explores a friendship that goes sour. Jane admitted that Ricky isn't her best friend, explaining: "My best friend is fantastic because she's the only person I let read my books before I hand them into my editor and the only reason I give them to her is I know she'll say 'oh my god it's brilliant', she will never say anything critical whatever she's thinking, and that's what i need at that point, before I then give it in and obviously get criticism. She's my biggest cheerleader and I'm hers and that's important."

Ricky and Jane have been in a relationship since 1982 after meeting at University College London. Speaking about their decision to not have children, Ricky told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017: "I'd worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that. I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he's peckish for 20 minutes." He then joked: "There's loads of reasons why I don't have kids. The world is overpopulated, no one's sitting around going, 'Oh Rick's not going to have kids, we're going to run out, there's loads."