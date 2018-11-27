Ayda Field takes daughter Teddy and son Charlie ice-skating – see the snaps! Teddy made her public debut at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Ayda Field enjoyed a very festive night out with her children Teddy and Charlie this week, treating the youngsters to an ice-skating session at the gorgeous Somerset House rink. Taking to Instagram, Ayda posted a sped-up video of her daughter and son zipping around the ice as they held onto penguin skating aids. "Stepping Into Christmas... Literally #iceskating #christmasmood #familytime AWxx," Ayda wrote.

Robbie Williams' wife also shared some photos of the beautiful setting, most notably the very large Christmas tree. She also made fans jealous with a picture of her salted caramel marshmallow treat and mug of hot cocoa.

Ayda shared a video of her children ice-skating in London

Ayda occasionally shares photos of her children although she protects their privacy by keeping their faces hidden from view. But Robbie and Ayda's six-year-old daughter made her public debut last month when she acted as one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Teddy looked adorable on the day, matching the other young bridesmaids including Princess Charlotte in a white dress.

Teddy made her public debut in October at Princess Eugenie's wedding

There was also a hilarious moment when Teddy confused mother-of-the-bride Sarah, Duchess of York with the Queen. "Are you the Queen?" she was heard asking Sarah in a video taken by a guest. When Sarah replied saying "No," Teddy persevered and asked, "Are you a Princess?" The Duchess quickly replied "Yes," before walking away to join Prince Andrew in the car en route to the wedding reception.

Robbie and Ayda are also the proud parents to a newborn baby girl Coco, who the couple welcomed via a surrogate in September. Ayda recently revealed on Good Morning Britain: "She is by far the chillest person in our house, including me and Robbie. She sleeps pretty much all day long, she doesn't cry. She's right now at perfect child status. I'm still waiting for it to turn where she just rips my hair out and just starts screaming and doesn't stop. I'm sure that's coming. It's great when they're that age! They don't move."

