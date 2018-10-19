Ayda Field reveals calmest member of her family – and it's not Robbie Williams! Baby Coco sounds simply adorable!

Ayda Field has opened up about her baby daughter, Coco. Chatting on Good Morning Britain, the proud mum-of-three praised her baby daughter, who she and Robbie Williams welcomed via a surrogate back in September. She said: "She is chilling. She is by far the chillest person in our house, including me and Robbie. She sleeps pretty much all day long, she doesn't cry. She's right now at perfect child status. I'm still waiting for it to turn where she just rips my hair out and just starts screaming and doesn't stop. I'm sure that's coming. It's great when they're that age! They don't move."

Ayda shared a photo of her family holding hands

The X Factor judge admitted that life in a house with three children can be chaotic, explaining: "It's chaos. But I like the chaos. As long as it's happy chaos. I think we thrive in happy chaos. We've got eight dogs, a cat, a turtle, kids… yeah we have a lot of dogs. It's a lot of fur, it's a lot of poop… and that's not even counting Robbie. He's the hairiest most feral animal of all. In so many ways. We're just like a travelling circus, we like a bit of madness. It's hectic. I'm always saying to myself, there aren't enough hours in the day, which I think any working mum says to herself. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Ayda's eldest daughter, Teddy, was recently a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, and Ayda admitted that she was worried youngster would act out during the service, explaining: "They are unpredictable those little ones. So I was like, please, please, please…. She's a mini Williams, so at any point she could have ripped off her clothes and been in her tiger pants, done something inappropriate! She was just like a dream. I was so proud."

