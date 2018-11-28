Shirley Ballas takes mum on glamorous night out following heartbreaking news The pair looked sensational

Shirley Ballas took her mum Audrey Rich out to a charity ball on Wednesday night, following the recent revelation that Shirley is nursing Audrey, after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Both mother and daughter looked incredible, with Shirley, 58, dazzling in a sequin-adorned cream gown, and Audrey, 81, wearing a beautifully cut black skirt-suit with a beautiful scarf. The pair attended the Macmillan Cancer Ball 2018 to help fundraise for other families coping with a cancer diagnosis. Shirley's Strictly Come Dancing friends Katya and Neil Jones also attended the event, with Katya looking sensation in a long, red dress.

Shirley Ballas and her mum Audrey Rich

Speaking about the diagnosis for the first time since they found out, the head judge told the Mirror last Saturday: "She was diagnosed earlier this year. But she’s a trouper and we are dealing with it," continuing: "I came over to her in the summer to take care of her and I had to learn to be a nurse. “I would put her food down on a tray on her bed and I would be standing there like, 'Is this okay?' And she would say, 'You did good. Maybe a bit more salt next time." Shirley also explained that she speaks to her mum at least four times a day and said they try to spend as much time together as possible.

Neil and Katya Jones attend the ball

But Shirley and Audrey looked to be keeping positive, and Shirley recently opened up to HELLO! about exciting renovations to the home she owns in south London to give herself a permanent base in the city. She said: "I am in the middle of a seven-month renovation of my Dulwich house. I will have that as my base here now and am looking forward to that. I would love to settle over here; I think I will always keep my home in America as it’s close to my son, Mark Ballas."