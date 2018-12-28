Keira Knightley hid her OBE letter for a very good reason This is hilarious - poor Keira!

Keira Knightley visited Buckingham Palace to collect her OBE for services to drama and charity in mid-December, but the star almost didn't realise that she had been awarded one at all! Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, the Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted that she initially hid the letter telling her she would receive the honour, as she thought she was being contacted by the tax office!

Keira collected her OBE in December

The actress explained: "I didn't open the envelope for about three days. It was from the Home Office and it was terrifying because I thought I was in trouble with tax and that I had messed it up and that they were going to take away the house. So, I hid the letter! After three days, I thought, 'I am a mother, I am responsible and I am going to confess to my husband that I've messed up.' So, I opened it and it was a prize!" Keira looked stunning when she attending Buckingham Palace to receive the honour while dressed in a gorgeous tweed co-ord made in a buttery yellow shade by Chanel.

She added nude high heels, a classic white shirt and a matching boater hat. The Pride and Prejudice actress attended the special day with her parents, Sharman Knightley and Kevin William Knightley, and her husband, James Righton. Keira's daughter, three-year-old Edie, was perhaps too young to attend the special day. However, Keira recently opened up about her little girl in an interview on the Ellen Show, where she revealed that she doesn't let little Edie watch certain Disney films. She said: "Cinderella is banned. Because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously. [The Little Mermaid] is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film …I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello!"

