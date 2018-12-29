Victoria Beckham just received the sweetest gesture from Eva Longoria and her baby Eva is enjoying Christmas with her new family

Eva Longoria Baston has been busy celebrating her first Christmas with baby boy Santiago, but she still made time to send best friend Victoria Beckham a sweet message from little Santi. The mum-of-one posted a photo on Friday (UK time) of her six-month baby wearing an adorable red onesie with a Union Jack flag on the back. She captioned it: "These pajamas are dedicated to you Auntie @victoriabeckham GB. We miss you!" Eva and Victoria have been friends since meeting through David Beckham - Victoria was a witness at Eva's marriage to José "Pepe" Bastón in 2016 and Eva is godmother to little Harper Beckham.

Although Victoria hasn't publicly responded to the photo, Eva's fans have shared their delight at how cute it is! One fan wrote: "I can tell you're such an amazing mama. Britain loves you and your beautiful family," while another added: "Saw that flag and thought as much… what a baba… it goes too quickly...enjoy the baby stage xxx" Many followers were also curious to find out where Eva bought the special pyjamas from.

The 43-year-old former Desperate Housewives star gave birth to Santiago Enrique - her first child with Mexican businessman husband José - on 19 June in Los Angeles. "It’s indescribable!" Eva told HELLO! in August 2018. "It's funny because everyone tells you: 'It's going to be amazing, wait!' And then it happens and you understand what everyone's talking about. But you can't really understand it until you experience it."

She's certainly been making the most out of the festivities with her new family, and she shared photos of Santi dressed in a Santa outfit while opening his presents on Christmas Day. She captioned one of the photos: "Had to post more pics of Santi’s first Christmas! Opening presents went well, as you can see here from the photo he tried to eat all his gifts instead of opening them!"

