Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper shock with new tattoos Wowza!

Harper Beckham had a very busy Sunday during the last weekend of the year, and videos shared by her mum Victoria surprised fans by revealing exactly what the pair got up to together. After a morning spent shovelling hay in her horse's stable, Harper later went indoors to paint a daisy flower tattoo on her mum's shoulder - before revealing her own one! Of course, both tattoos were temporary, but Harper seemed to love the design which she showed off on her left arm. The seven-year-old's own design featured a glittery love-heart set between a pair of wings - very cute! &While recording the video, Victoria asked: "What are you doing Harper?" before Harper replied: "Just doing mummy a tattoo." Could they be trialling the designs for when Harper is old enough to get the real thing?

READ: Jamie Oliver offered to cater the royal wedding - this is the reply he received

Harper shows off her tattoo!

The bond between Victoria and Harper is adorable, and Victoria often posts some of her proudest mummy moments with her only daughter. Earlier this week, the fashion designer and former Spice Girls member shared a video of Harper talking about her new skincare products - suggesting that she has a future career in beauty blogging. She captioned the video: "Proud mummy moment! At the age of seven Harper knows exactly what's in her products." Chatting about the selection of Dr Barbara Sturm products, including a body cream, shampoo and bathing milk, Harper said: "These are my new products and they're totally clean and they have no nasty chemicals in them."

READ: Meghan Markle's big year celebrated in new Kensington Palace video

Harper paints on her mum Victoria

The girls like to spend a lot of time relaxing with other, too, and Victoria took Harper to watch The Nutcracker ballet in the run-up to Christmas. Sharing a selfie of the pair, she wrote alongside it: "Girls night out at the ballet x". It certainly looks like Harper has lots of hobbies, interests and talents to keep her going!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.