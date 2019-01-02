Olivia Newton-John’s niece gives health update following 'days to live' rumours Olivia is battling cancer for the third time

After Olivia Newton-John's manager strongly denied rumours that the star only has 'days to live' following her cancer diagnosis, Oliva's niece has now given an update about her aunt's health. Reported by Australia's Channel Seven on Wednesday, Tottie Goldsmith, 56, said Olivia is in 'really good shape' adding: "You can rest assured she is going nowhere." She also said that the rumours were a 'sick rumour'. Grease actress and pop singer Olivia is currently battling cancer for the third time.

Olivia makes a rare public appearance

Earlier in the day, 60-year-old Olivia's manager Michael Caprio responded to the rumours that Olivia's bodily functions 'appear to be shutting down' - originally published on Radar Online - by saying: "You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids." The star’s social media manager, Randy Slovacek, also dismissed the claims, telling Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: "We have stated over and over again publicly she’s feeling better. People just seem to want to believe some dramatic turn."

The Grease star was diagnosed for the second time back in 2013, but chose to keep her treatment private. Speaking about her decision to keep it from the press at the time, she said: "I thought, 'It's my life', and I just decided to keep it to myself." Opening up about her third diagnosis on Sunday Night back in September 2018, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

