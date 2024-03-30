Kevin Clifton looks unrecognisable following epic transformation

Kevin Clifton shocked fans this week as he revealed his dramatic transformation for his upcoming role in the West End.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star recently announced that he will be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie musical, and this week he shared a poster from the musical to showcase his incredible new look.

The poster showed Kevin, 41, dressed in full drag as he sported a blue sequin gown with a thigh-high split and a contrasting green trim, paired with high stiletto heels and fishnet tights.

The snapshot showed the professional dancer looking unrecognisable in a red voluminous red wig, with a full glam makeup look consisting of a dramatic smokey eye, false lashes, and bright red lipstick.

The other side of the poster saw Kevin dressed in his everyday attire, wearing a pair of blue wash denim jeans, a checked shirt, and brown lace-up shoes.

© Instagram Kevin showed off his new 'silver fox' look

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has held a three-year West End residency, and is currently touring the UK.

It's not the first time that Kevin has surprised fans with a new look. Earlier in the month, the star unveiled his striking new hair transformation as he dyed his hair a platinum silver shade.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock The couple met on Strictly in 2018

The dancer posed for the photo inside his home that he shares with his long-term girlfriend Stacey Dooley. The pair met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and the pair went on to win their series of the show. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019, before welcoming their daughter Minnie in January 2023.

Stacey has previously revealed that the couple are in no rush to marry Kevin, who has been married three times. On an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, the documentary star said: "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."