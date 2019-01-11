Strictly winner Stacey Dooley forced to defend herself about 'trivial' TV work The documentarist had the best response ever…

Strictly Come Dancing champ Stacey Dooley has defended her decision to branch out and explore different TV projects that some fans have branded "trivial". The documentarist, who is set to host Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star, took to Twitter to write: "For those tellin me you're suddenly doing 'trivial' work... I've been filming stories covering rape, incest, drugs, murder and war for a decade. It's a privilege to cover these issues, but I also need to take time out to enjoy the lighter side of life."

She continued: "Also. Dancers and makeup artists are incredibly talented. I'm lucky to work alongside them. The idea that talent is exclusively measured on how academic or intellectual you are is SO ridiculous. Snobbery and judgement not really my thing. Anyway. Off to nail my routine."

Stacey and Kevin Clifton lifted the Glitterball Trophy last month

Stacey, who is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, also retweeted one post from a fan who claimed she was a "sell out". The tweet read: "Ahhh Stace no, don't sell out like this!!! Don't forget your roots of investigative journalism. Strictly always changes people and turns them into reality TV stars."

But the 31-year-old filmmaker was quick to reply: "This is such a Stone Age assumption. You can care about human issues, the planet and also be into fashion. You can also take time out to look after yourself mentally."

The Strictly winner's dignified tweets come shortly after Stacey's new TV role was announced. She will host Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star, which hopes to find the next big name in the beauty industry. Makeup artists, Dominic Skinner, who is Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics, and Val Garland, L'Oreal Paris's Global Makeup Director, will judge the competition.

Meanwhile, Stacey has been focusing on the Strictly live tour. She has been paired with Janette Manrara's husband Aljaz Skorjanec because her regular partner who she won Strictly with, Kevin Clifton, has commitments with musical Rock of Ages.

