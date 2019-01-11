Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden reaches out to Westlife amid comeback Brian congratulated them on their first new music in years

Brian McFadden has reached out to his former bandmates Westlife, who have released their first new music in eight years. The 38-year-old star - who is currently taking part in Dancing on Ice - shared the band's new single, along with the encouraging comment: "Love it! Great song great production. The boys are back!" However, both Brian and the band have made it very clear in the past that the dad-of-two won't be rejoining the group, despite his obvious support for them. In an interview with the Metro, lead singer Shane Filan said: "He left the band 15 years ago, we were only five years in and kids at the time. We went on to become a band for another eight or nine years after that. It would be very weird to have another person in the band again, some of us haven’t seen Brian in a very long time. We haven’t fallen out with Brian either. It’s like we all went to a different school and he went another way. Brian left a long time ago so we’re moving forward not backwards."

Brian with Westlife when they first started out

Brian left the group after Westlife's fourth album in 2004. At the time, he told media: "It's very, very hard to juggle two lives when you've got a family and being in a band like Westlife, it is a huge commitment. To be honest for the last year, especially since Lily was born, I haven't really been able to commit 100% to Westlife and I haven't been able to commit 100% to my family, so I kinda felt it was unfair to both. I felt it was the right time to stand back."

The launch of Westlife's new album and tour comes at the same time as Brian's turn on Dancing on Ice. He will take the the ice-rink on Sunday when he skates with Alex Murphy.

