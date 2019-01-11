Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec flies back home to Slovenia following sad news It's been an emotional time for Aljaz

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has travelled back home to Slovenia following the sad news that his grandmother died last weekend. The 28-year-old professional dancer shared his journey home on Instagram Stories on Friday, tagging himself in Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport. The trip came after spending the evening before with his wife Janette Manrara, who also shared an update on her Instagram Stories with news of her excitement over the upcoming Strictly Tour. Aljaz announced that his grandmother had passed away last Sunday by sharing a black-and-white photograph of him holding her hands in his own. He captioned the shot: "Forever in my heart babuca Vida [love-heart emoji]." HIs Strictly co-stars were quick to share the condolences, with Stacey Dooley commenting with love heart emojis and Gorka Marquez writing: Sending you love bro!"

The heartbreaking photograph with his grandma

The day before sharing the news, Aljaz and Janette had just arrived back after spending Christmas and New Year in Miami. On Boxing Day, Janette wrote: "The most important thing about Christmas is love... I’m blessed to have an amazing husband who treats me like a Disney Princess, and a family that keeps me strong and fills my life with joy and love all year round! Merry Christmas everyone, and Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs Skorjanec & the entire Manrara Family."

But the pair continued to take part in rehearsals for this year's tour! In fact, Aljaz will be dancing with a new partner - winner Stacey Dooley - as he replaces Kevin Clifton, who is currently committed to the Rock Of Ages musical. Stacey shared a photo with her new partner, writing alongside it: "This way to the DAMN TOUR HUNNNNNNNI @aljazskorjanec." ,

