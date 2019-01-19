Strictly's Ashley Roberts reveals when she started dating Giovanni Pernice The new couple are currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour together

Ashley Roberts has opened up about her blossoming romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice for the first time. The Pussycat Dolls star confirmed that she was "seeing" 28-year-old Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began.

"It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!" Ashley told Weekend magazine, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

Ashley Roberts said it is still "early days" with Giovanni Pernice

The pair will have plenty of time to get to know each other, as they are currently both working on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which kicked off in Birmingham on Friday. The couple were pictured cuddling up to each other backstage at the tour’s photo call on Thursday, but one person who didn’t see the relationship coming is judge Craig Revel Horwood. "No, you never can. Some of the chemistry on the show is real, some is just for the dancefloor," he said. "You never can tell."

Ashley’s comments come days after Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. The professional dancer appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

The pair are on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour together

Giovanni and Ashley were first rumoured to have started dating during the Strictly Come Dancing live shows, but it wasn’t until the series came to an end that they confirmed that they were an item. Professional dancer Giovanni joined Ashley for a Christmas holiday together in Miami, where they also joined Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara for dinner.

