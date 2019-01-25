Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden admits Westlife 'probably don't like' him Brian said he doesn't speak to the band

A lot has been said about Brian McFadden's relationship with his former Westlife bandmates, and in a new interview, the singer has admitted the lads "probably don't like" him. Brian, who left the band in 2004 to focus on his family and a solo career, gave an insight into their nearly non-existent friendship.

"I speak to Nicky (Byrne) on Twitter," the Dancing on Ice star said on Heart Breakfast. "They're kind of like your other celebrity friends. Because if you follow each other on Twitter, we're basically best friends now. So yeah I have the odd Twitter chat with Nicky but the rest of us haven't [kept in touch]. There's no bad blood, it's not like I don't like them or… well I don't know if they don't like me, they probably don't like me."

Brian added: "It's just one of those things, it's like you go to college with people, when you leave college you don't stay hanging out for the rest of your life, you move on. You know I've lived in Australia for seven years and we've lived in different countries, we have different friends and different lifestyles."

Despite their lack of contact, Brian admitted that he did watch Westlife perform at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. When asked if he would have liked to be back on stage with the boys, Brian joked: "My accountant really wanted me to do it. He was really encouraging me to try and get in there but no. Not personally. Look I left the band in 2004. It's a long time ago. And we even look different now. You know even our beards don't match anymore so it wouldn't have worked."

The 38-year-old singer praised his former bandmates, saying they "did a great job" and "they've always worked really hard". "I'm delighted for them. I am delighted," he said.

Brian famously quit Westlife 15 years ago, saying that he wanted to focus on his family. At the time, he was married to Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, and the couple had two young daughters. But Brian subsequently embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut solo single Real to Me in September 2004. The track became his first solo No. 1 single in Britain, Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

