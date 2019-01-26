Hollyoaks star Joanna Taylor and Match of the Day's Danny Murphy split after 14 years The couple tied the knot in 2004

Hollyoaks actress Joanna Taylor has announced the end of her 14-year marriage with her husband, Match of the Day pundit and former England footballer Danny Murphy. Although the couple are no longer together, they remain on the best of terms for sake of their two children, Ethan and Mya. "There's no bad feeling between us," the 40-year-old soap star confirmed to The Sun. "He's the father of my children and they adore him. We haven't been together for a while to be honest, we've been separated for a long time."

"We still get on, so I'm not going to speak badly of him," she added. "We speak every day. We're not together, he can do what he wants." Joanna, who starred as Geri Hudson on Hollyoaks from 1999 to 2001, married the footballer in 2004 after meeting through mutual actor friend Louis Emerick in Barbados. The mum-of-two was also a stepmother to Danny's 22-year-old son Ashleigh from a previous relationship. The former sportsman, who won nine England caps, has been a pundit on Match of the Day since 2013. Meanwhile, Joanna quit Hollyoaks in 2001 and went on to appear in BBC drama Merseybeat and American film Post Impact.

Danny, 41, regularly posts sweet updates of his children on social media. "Happy 12th birthday to my special girl," the sportsman wrote in August as he wished his daughter happy birthday. "So lucky and proud to have such a beautiful, kind, amazing daughter. Can't believe you're nearly a teenager. Love you so much." Danny has previously heaped praise on his eldest son for being an amazing older sibling. "Big thank you to @ashmurphy13 you’ve been amazing helping look after these two monkeys whilst @joannamurphy24 recovers from her appendix operation (that I told her she didn’t need, sorry)," he said in 2017. "The bond you have and love you give to each other makes me the proudest dad. I’m a very lucky man. [Love] you all."

