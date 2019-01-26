BBC News anchor Simon McCoy confirms split from wife Victoria Graham The couple were married for 12 years

BBC News anchor Simon McCoy has split from his TV presenter wife after 12 years of marriage, it has been confirmed. Speaking to Daily Mail this week, the former royal correspondent shared his sadness, stating: "It is very sad. All I would like to say is that I give Victoria my very best wishes for her future." Simon, who presents the afternoon slot on BBC News, reportedly met his second wife at a polo match in Windsor before marrying in 2007. The couple do not have any children together but Simon has a son called Max from his previous marriage.

Despite the break-up, Victoria has said that they remain good friends. "After years of living apart, failed fertility treatment and the death of my father, life changes," she told the publication. "Every time I see Simon on the TV I feel tremendously proud - his career goes from strength to strength." Like Simon, Victoria works for the BBC; she presents the Spotlight news programme in the West Country.

Over the years, Simon has gone viral for his matter-of-fact royal news reports. He seem unfazed when he announced royal baby number three's due date in October 2017. Speaking about his dead-pan expressions, he told Radio Times: "I’m totally happy-go-lucky. It’s not so much cynicism… I think it’s more understanding what the viewer may be thinking." He added: "There’s so much grim stuff going on, I think it’s important that every now and then we all have a bit of a laugh."

On how the royals watched his reports during Prince George's birth, he explained: "I do know they were watching in the hospital when the Duchess of Cambridge was giving birth to Prince George and I was outside. Someone told me the family thought I’d got it absolutely right. They were watching and wondering what on earth was going on outside." He continued: "Nothing was happening, and I said as such – and it’s much better than some of my rivals who were speculating on the level of dilation. I think once you get into that realm of commentating, you’ve lost the plot."

