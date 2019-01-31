Jacqueline Jossa hits back at Internet trolls after they attack her children Jacqueline Jossa has two children, Ella and Mia

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out against Internet trolls after users commented on her children's appearances on Instagram. Taking to Instagram stories, the former EastEnders actress opened up about the online abuse, explaining: "Just press 'Unfollow'. If you want to say something about my kids, expect a reply back, expect it to be rude, and expect it to be about your face and your appearance."

The mum-of-two continued: "If you insult me or you insult my kids, more importantly, I'm going to say something back to you or I will just block you. Just don't do it, how about that? Don't be a weird person… Sorry, I'm on a rant now but I just don't understand. I don't like it, I think it's rude. I think it's strange and odd that you have an opinion so strongly about someone you don't know, an opinion so strongly about their kids."

Many celebrities have recently spoken out against online abuse after HELLO! launched our 'Hello to Kindness' campaign, which encourages Internet positivity and for people to be kind to one another. Liam Payne was among those to offer his support to the campaign, tweeting: "I want to support @hellomag #HelloToKindness as it's a campaign that is truly relevant in today's day and age. We should be promoting positivity not hate. No matter who you are, no one should receive threatening abuse online." Storm Keating also spoke out against online trolling, writing: "The Keating's are saying #HelloToKindness because kindness has the power to change someone's day... someone's life... or even the world. If everyone could make a small effort in their day, then all those little bits of good combined, can make a big difference overall. It's a universal language that breaks all barriers - it doesn't matter where you come from or what language you speak, even the deaf can hear it and the blind can see it too."

