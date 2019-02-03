Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden announce baby number three So cute

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. The 30-year-old star and her husband Matthew Wolfenden, 38, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, with the sweetest photographs. Charley uploaded two shots of her family - including her two sons Bowie and Buster, and their dog - while they went for a winter walk in the snow. The boys held up a light-box, which teased fans with the words: "Buster, Bowie and…" Charley captioned the post: "#Number3." Matthew also proudly shared the same post on his own Instagram feed.

The sweet Instagram post

Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002 and Matthew joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018.

Michelle Keegan shared her joy for the couple, writing on their post: "Yessss [love heart emoji] xxx." Former co-star Sheree Murphy also commented: "The best news [love heart emoji]." Fans were delighted with the lovely news over the weekend, too, with one writing: "Congratulations to you all love the picture x." And one concerned Emmerdale fan joked: "Does this mean that Debbie is going to be leaving soon I hope she doesn’t but eeeekkkk I’m so excited ahaha xxx."

Congratulations, Charley and Matthew - now, get inside and warm up!

