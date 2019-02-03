Alex Jones opens up about her bad week Poor Alex!

Alex Jones has revealed that she had a "catastrophic week" in a cryptic Instagram post. The One Show presenter didn’t go into detail, but was finally able to relax at home following the last few days. She posted a photo of the rugby on the television from inside her home, and wrote: "Ted finally down, this on the telly and pizza on order. Little things feel good after a catastrophic week." The TV star has had a busy start to the year, celebrating her son's second birthday, as well as working on The One Show with her co-presenter and good friend, Matt Baker.

At the beginning of December, the star revealed that she was expecting her second baby. Alex shared the happy news with fans via The One Show, who shared a sweet clip of her chatting about it on Twitter. She said: "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon." She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more. But I'm quite glad actually, because now I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food."

It is likely that Alex will take a while off work after having her baby, having admitted that going back to The One Show three months after welcoming Teddy was "too soon." Speaking candidly about the realities of being a working mother on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in April. She said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare."

