Kevin Clifton was supported by one of his closest Strictly Come Dancing pals for his latest performance in the Rock Of Ages musical tour - his 2017 partner Susan Calman. The comedian headed out to the King's Theatre in Glasgow to see her good friend take to the stage, posting a picture on Twitter with Kevin before the show. "Popped into the Kings theatre to see my mate @keviclifton before @rockofagesuk tonight. Can’t wait to see the show!"

Kevin and Susan during the 2017 series

She later added in the interval: "Half time @rockofagesuk. I love him anyway but blimey @keviclifton is magnificent. What a voice. Loving every second." The professional dancer has won rave reviews since making his debut as Stacee Jaxx in the show, with many fans sharing how shocked they were at his incredible singing voice. One tweeted on Tuesday: "Not long home from Rock of Ages. Fantastic show!! Cast are amazing and @keviclifton WOW didn't see that coming with your singing, brilliant. Well done all @rockofagesuk."

Susan and Kevin have remained close friends since performing on Strictly together, and even got matching tattoos to mark their experience, in tribute to their respective home towns. The stand-up star got her 'I love Grimsby' tattoo back in May 2018, tweeting at the time: "On Strictly, I promised the audience I’d get a specific tattoo if me and @keviclifton got to Blackpool. 1 - I always keep my promises. 2 - I added a sun for Bring Me Sunshine. 3 - It’s full of joy and a reminder of what I can achieve if I dance outside my comfort zone. I love it!"

Popped into the Kings theatre to see my mate @keviclifton before @rockofagesuk tonight. Can’t wait to see the show! pic.twitter.com/CaEC1DZLmJ — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) 23 January 2019

Earlier in January, Kevin followed suit by having 'I love Glasgow' inked on his own foot, going one step further by having it done live on This Morning. "Well, Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn't think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, 'If we make it to Blackpool, then I'm going to get a tattoo saying 'I love Grimsby' on my foot'," he confessed. "I foolishly said, 'Well, if you do that, I'll get 'I love Glasgow' as a tattoo'. We made this pact. But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!"

