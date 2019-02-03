Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes big change following Gemma Atkinson's pregnancy news Gorka and Gemma will become first-time parents later in the year

It's a very exciting time for Strictly Come Dancing couple Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who announced last week that they were expecting their first child together. And over the weekend, Gorka celebrated the news by getting a new tattoo. The pro dancer spent six hours getting a giant tiger tattoo across his back, and showed off the finished results on social media. Taking to Instagram, Gorka posted a photo of the ink work, and wrote next to it: "ROUND TWO Never thought 6hr sat in a chair would of be that painful @gorskytattoos. THANKS BRO see you again soon for round lll." Gemma then responded to a fan who had commented that the pain will be nothing compared to childbirth, writing: "That's exactly what I said!"

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez got a giant tattoo on his back

Gorka is a huge fan of tattoos, and has a sleeve of designs on his left arm. He also has his name written at the top of his back, although that is now hidden by his new tiger tattoo. Although they are covered up for Strictly, the star often shares topless photos of himself on social media. His Strictly co-star Neil Jones is also a big fan, and has a number of meaningful tattoos across his back and chest, many of which are dedicated to his wife, Katya Jones.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka are expecting their first child together

Gorka and Gemma revealed their happy baby news on Friday, and both posted the same picture on their individual Instagram accounts. The photo was of Gemma's two dogs Ollie and Norman wearing signs around their necks, which read "guesss what.. mum's pregnant" and "we're going to be big brothers". Alongside the snap, Gemma wrote: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already." Gorka, meanwhile, wrote: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez. Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties."

The following day, on Saturday morning, Gemma responded to all the well-wishers on Instagram, by uploading a note to Instagram stories, which read: "Thank you all so much for your lovely messages. We're so excited for this journey ahead and feel very lucky and very much in love. Thank you [smiley emoji face]."

Gorka Marquez at the NTAs

