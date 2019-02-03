Gemma Atkinson opens up about 'tough' first few weeks of pregnancy Gemma said things all pregnant women can relate to!

Since Gemma Atkinson announced her pregnancy on Friday, fans and friends have showered her with their congratulations! Gemma then shared a video on Instagram Stories on Sunday to answer some of the questions that fans have been asking. She said: "Loads of you have messaged me and asked, since I've been pregnant, am I still training? And the answer is yes! Obviously I'm not doing the same kind of workout as I was doing because you need to kind of adjust and pregnancy is different." She continued: "The first few weeks I couldn't really do anything because I didn't feel very well and so I just kind of listened to my body. And I've started yoga, which I'm really enjoying."

Gemma updated on Instagram

Talking about her diet, the 34-year-old continued: "But the main thing is my food - I'm wanting to eat more nutritious stuff than I was before, because I'm aware that it isn't just about me anymore. I'm just a kind of carrier of this little being that I need to keep healthy. It's weird how it switches you up mentally." The radio presenter added: "I's tough though, I take my hat off to women who've done this more than once, because it's really hard at times, but I'm really loving it."

Gemma then hilariously shared something that a lot of pregnant women can relate to, saying: "There are other [days], mostly these days actually, where I've been sick in the morning then said, 'Gorka, go get me some pasta, tiger bread, smother it in Lurpak. then leave me on the couch - don't even look at me. Do you know what I mean? Every pregnancy is different, everybody is different. So, don't compare yourself to anyone else."

Gemma and Gorka Marquez met while competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. They have been dating for a year and have already moved in together. They confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. On Friday, Gemma took to Instagram to announce: "Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

