Harry Judd's wife shocks fans as she reveals Izzy isn’t actually her name You learn something new all the time…

Harry Judd's wife Izzy made a surprising revelation on social media last week after admitting that her real name was actually something completely different. Izzy made the confession after sharing an Instagram post about a beloved childhood book that had been given to her by her grandmother, complete with a handwritten note inside. The mum-of-two shared a picture of her daughter Lola reading it, and another of the message, which read: "Brittany, love Granny." In the caption, Izzy confessed: "PS. My name is Brittany.. Izzy came about because my brothers couldn’t say my name. Don't ask how Brittany became Izzy!" Fans were quick to express their surprise, with one writing: "I'm honestly so shocked to know your name isn’t Izzy," while another said: "Love this, but also mind-blown at your name not being Izzy."

Izzy Judd revealed her real name is actually Brittany

Izzy often shares snippets of her family life on social media, with many adorable pictures of her two young children, Lola, three, and one-year-old Kit. Last week was especially special for the family, with Harry making his West End debut in theatre production Rip It Up. Izzy paid tribute to her husband ahead of the opening night on Thursday by sharing a photo of the pair together on holiday on Instagram, and writing next to it: "Harry, I’m so proud of you, west end debut tonight! I know you guys are going to smash it #ripitup. Meanwhile I’m battling yet another winter virus... dreaming of sunnier days!"

Harry and Izzy have been married for six years

Harry and Izzy celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, having tied the knot in a winter wedding after a seven-year relationship. The couple met in 2005 when Izzy was a musician in the strings section for McFly’s tour. And while they are the proud parents to two young children, the couple have been very open about their struggle to conceive their first child. Izzy has even documented her journey to motherhood in journal called Dare to Dream: My Struggle to Become a Mum - A Story of Heartache and Hope.

