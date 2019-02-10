BAFTA winner Rachel Weisz reveals the special place she's going to put her award She also opened up about working with Olivia Colman

Fresh from picking up her BAFTA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Rachel Weisz opened up about playing Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and admitted to feeling "shell-shocked" about the win. The 48-year-old award-winning actress also revealed her surprising plans for the golden trophy. She said: "I'm very proud, but I don't think I'll put it on the shelf - I think I'll put it somewhere private. I have a study, I'll put it in my study." As this is Rachel's first BAFTA, she clearly wants to keep it somewhere very private and special to her - and rightly so!

Rachel looks amazing on the red carpet

Rachel - who acted alongside Hollywood stars Olivia Colman and Emma Stone in the film - also discussed how the three actresses supported each other, revealing: "I think it's fair to say that each one of us relied on the other two - I think it was a true ensemble and they definitely made me better." Addressing the more - ahem! - 'intimate' scenes with Olivia, Rachel elaborated by adding: "My mouth met hers and our mouths just opened. There's not a lot of preparation involved in kissing, I think. She's just gorgeous and lovely"

Earlier in the night, on the red carpet, the mum-of-two also told Dermot O'Leary about her character's link to Princess Diana. She said: "Lady Marlborough was related to Lady Diana and winston churchill - she's a cross between the two, she's got good lineage."

The Favourite was nominated for 12 awards at BAFTA 2019 - you can see all the winners here.

