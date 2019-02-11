Michelle Obama sends Grammy audience into a frenzy as she makes surprise appearance She appeared alongside Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez

Former First Lady Michelle Obama received a standing ovation from the crowds at Sunday's Grammy Awards as she made a surprise appearance. Invited onstage by host Alicia Keys, Michelle appeared alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith, but it was the former FLOTUS who had the biggest impact on the crowds. Following Lady Gaga and Jada, Michelle's initial attempt to speak was ground to a halt by the cheering crowds, leading Michelle to jokingly shush the audience with the words, "all right, all right, we've got a show to do."

Speaking about the power of music to unite people, Michelle continued: "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves and shows us that all of it matters. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in." She added: "From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story."

Michelle's message of empowerment was a common thread at the award ceremony, with the female artists dominating after 2018's Grammy Awards came under fire for failing to represent diversity within the industry. Kacey Musgraves and Cardi B cleared up in the traditionally male dominated categories of 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Rap Album' respectively, while Dolly Parton and Diana Ross received lifetime achievement awards.

British pop star Dua Lipa, 23, was overwhelmed to receive the accolade for 'Best New Artist' and dedicated her award to the "incredible" female nominees. Remarking that, "I guess this year we've really stepped up," Dua cheekily referenced much-criticised comments made by the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow that women needed to "step up" in order to be recognised at the Grammy's.

