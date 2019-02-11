Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reflect on special memory in relationship that will soon change Couple goals!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's love story has captivated all Strictly fans, with the pair having met on the 2017 series of the show. And over the weekend, the happy couple reflected on one particular memory from the early days of their relationship – their very first holiday. Gorka took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the pair on the beach, and wrote next to it: "Tb to our first ever holiday together a year ago. Next one soon please." Gemma then commented on the photo, writing: "Best trip." The picture got fans commenting, with many joking that their relaxing holiday will soon be very different once their baby is born. One said: "You won't be able to sit down still once the baby arrives!" while another said: "And soon there will be three!"

Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson on their first holiday

While Gemma and Gorka will have a lot to look forward to with their new baby's arrival, they may not get time to go away together anytime soon. Gemma revealed recently that she won't be joining her boyfriend on the Strictly cruise this year as she doesn’t want to risk getting ill while pregnant. She responded to a fan who asked her: "Not this year. I don't want to risk being poorly with my baby belly. The show will be fab though!" At the beginning of February, Gemma and Gorka revealed that they were expecting their first baby together, and have been inundated with well wishes ever since.

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first baby together

Last week, the pair stepped out for the first time since the news broke, and looked as happy as ever as they walked hand-in-hand around Manchester. Later in the week, Gemma showed off her blossoming baby bump for the first time in a sweet Instagram photo with her beloved pet dog. Gemma has also been receiving some lovely gifts from her work friends at Hits Radio, who bought her Babygro that featured the British and Spanish flags with the words "50 percent" next to each of them, and the words "100 per cent me" underneath.

