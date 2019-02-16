Strictly's Kevin Clifton celebrates special anniversary How fab!

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton has celebrated a very special anniversary with his Rock of Ages co-stars – their 100th show! On Friday, he retweeted a message from the tour, which read: "Dudes and Dudettes! Please give a massive round of applause to the Rock of Ages tour - which hits its 100th performance today! If you’re yet to catch them - what are you waiting for?! Grab your tickets & get ready to ROCK!" Plenty of fans were quick to post their congratulations, and send a glowing review of the show.

Kevin as his character Stacee Jaxx

Kevin has been wowing audiences with his turn as Stacee Jaxx in the musical, and surprising many fans with his impressive singing voice. One fan tweeted on Friday: "Okay yes. Yes, I just went to see Rock of Ages for the 5th time. Shut up. It’s completely unfair that @keviclifton can sing like that as well as dance. Save some talent for the rest of us GOD," while another wrote: "Fantastic performance last night #rockofages. The whole cast were amazing. Who knew @keviclifton could sing so well, talented man."

Kevin has a busy year ahead, and will also be appearing in dance show Burn The Floor for a short run, before returning to Rock Of Ages. The star recently revealed that his future on Strictly is unknown – and that he's waiting for the call to find out if he'll be returning in 2019.

And following the news that veteran cast member Pasha Kovalev is leaving the dance competition, Kevin led the tributes to the professional dancer, tweeting: "@bbcstrictly is going to miss you @PashaKovalev. Congrats on your hugely successful run on the show. More 10's than anyone! Thanks for your constant calm and kindness within the group. Good luck with whatever your next adventure is mate."

