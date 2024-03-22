Harper Beckham is the spitting image of 3 cousins in unearthed photo – they could be sisters

Victoria Beckham is incredibly close to her family and it seems her only daughter Harper, 12, is growing up experiencing the same special bond with her maternal cousins.

The teen was pictured in a sweet unearthed family snap, posing alongside her grandad Anthony Adams and her lookalike cousins Libby, 24, Tallulah-May, 21, and Quincy, 12. The girls, whose mother is Victoria's sister Louise Adams, all looked strikingly similar to young Harper – and it was plain to see that she takes after her mother's side of the family.

Proud grandpa Anthony was seen smiling at the dinner table during a recent family celebration while Harper perched over his shoulder on the right side of the frame and her three cousins posed to the left.

Fans were amazed by the strong Adams genes, with one penning: "They all look so much like each other like sisters," and another commenting: "Such a strong family resemblance here."

The fashion designer's younger sister Louise, 45, raises four children with her ex-husband Darren Flood: Libby, 24, Tallulah-May, 21, son Finley, 18 (not pictured), and Quincy, 12.

Spice Girls legend Victoria, 49, also has a younger brother, Christian Adams, who leads a more private lifestyle and shuns the spotlight.

It seems Victoria's nieces are following in her fashion footsteps since Libby is an Instagram influencer with 60.4k followers to her name. She also runs creative collective The Thirty Three and her own photography business, taking high fashion and editorial snaps, including of cousin Cruz Beckham.

Of course, she also shares her passion for the camera with her eldest cousin Brooklyn Beckham, who released his debut collection of work, 'What I See', in 2017.

Middle sibling Tallulah-May also runs her own business, working as a successful London-based beautician with a salon called Lady Lash. She recently hit the headlines for being linked to a footballer, Hartlepool Town player Edon Pruti.

Victoria and Louise are very close and ensure their children remain the same, enjoying shared family holidays in Miami and spending as much time together as possible.

In one of the most iconic viral moments of 2023, Victoria claimed to have had a "very working, working class" upbringing, despite her dad owning a Rolls Royce.

The standout clip from David's popular Netflix documentary saw Victoria recounting her supposedly humble childhood. Incredulous David pops his head around the door, interrupting her and telling her to "be honest".

The former Manchester United star then repeatedly asked Victoria to disclose what car her dad drove her to school in as a child.

"'OK. In the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce," Victoria relented, as a smug David replied: "Thank you," closing the door behind him.