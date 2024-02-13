David Beckham surprises Harper Beckham with special treat in video inside family home

David Beckham has such a special bond with his daughter, Harper Seven, and on Tuesday, he filmed himself giving her a special treat on Pancake Day.

The former England player, 48, woke Harper up with a plate of freshly made pancakes. David filmed himself entering her bedroom as she stirred, still asleep, before she awoke to find a plate of crepes being placed on her bed.

David Beckham wakes Harper up with special treat on Pancake Day

Captioning the moment, David wrote: "Love love love pancake day [pancake emoji] maybe more than my kids [laughing emoji] Dads a little to early & maybe a little to excited [smiling emoji] fancy a pancake mum? @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [pancakes and love heart emojis]."

The video was taken in what appeared to be the Beckham's lavish Cotswold mansion. Ahead of waking his daughter, David shared a snap of fresh eggs laid by their chickens in their hutch.

© Instagram David revealed last week his chickens laid their first egg

The dad-of-four was 'in tears' last week when he announced that his feathery companions had successfully laid their first eggs since they were welcomed by the Beckham clan.

"OMG look close," he wrote alongside an image of the coop where a single egg appeared. "We have our first egg kids," he continued, followed by a crying-faced emoji, showing that he was feeling proud and emotional about the milestone moment.

David and his family welcomed their chickens at the end of last year. He is also a proud beekeeper and even makes his own honey which he and his wife, Victoria Beckham have coined: "DBee'z Sticky Stuff'.

The footballer gave a jar of his creation to King Charles last year at an event organised by the British Fashion Council. After the moment, David revealed the reason behind his kind gesture and confessed: "...A gift of some of my homemade honey for His Majesty turns out we share a love of beekeeping."

David and Victoria's Cornish bolthole couldn't be more idyllic and are currently overhauling their sprawling garden with the help of a Chelsea Flower Show winner to complete the fairytale garden.

Other ultra-luxe elements of the vast country property include; a football pitch, a pool, a sauna, and a safari-style tent in the garden which is often used for delicious-looking family dinners outside in the country air.