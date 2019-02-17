Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son Harry smiling So cute!

The sunshine came out over the weekend, and Holly Willoughby made the most of it by treating her children to a fun day outdoors. The mum-of-three shared a photo of herself playing with oldest son Harry, under the clear blue sky. In the picture, Holly played aeroplanes with the nine-year-old, as she held him up with her feet and hands. The photo, which she posted on Sunday afternoon, showed a glimpse of little Harry's smile as he laughed around with his mum. Holly is usually very protective of her children's privacy, and never shows their faces in social media posts, so to catch a peek at Chester's adorable smile is pretty rare.

Holly was dressed in her trusty Grenson boots for the outing, which she wore throughout her time presenting I'm a Celebrity. She paired them with a pair of ankle-grazer denim jeans - perfect for the impending springtime!

Fans were delighted with the sweet post, which she captioned with a simple love heart emoji.One fan wrote: "Flying high, love this Holly!" while another added: "My girls love me doing this [laughing emoji]." A third said: "I was just playing aeroplanes with my wee sister a minute ago." And one follower joked: "Put Phillip [Schofield] down Holly."

Holly had been ill earlier in the week, and had to take off from her presenting duties on This Morning. Rochelle Humes had to stand in for her on Wednesday and Thursday. But Holly will hopefully be back to her usual self after getting some fresh air over the weekend, as she is due to host Sunday evening's Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield.

