Holly Willoughby surprises fans with a very different kind of night out It's her birthday this weekend

Holly Willoughby is the girl we all want to spend a night out with, especially now that she's shown a wilder side after attending a trendy gig in Brixton. The 37-year-old - who celebrates her 38th birthday on Sunday - joined friends on Thursday night to see rapper Mike Skinner perform. Holly uploaded a photo to Instagram, which showed her drinking out of a red cup backstage, captioned: "Just about sums it up... @mikeskinnerltd @o2academybrix [love heart emoji]." Later on, Holly's friend Kirstie Le Marque uploaded videos of the night, including a couple that showed Holly getting into the spirit by excitedly jumping around to the music in the crowd.

READ: See Phillip Schofield's birthday gift to Holly Willoughby that made her cry!

Fans were surprised by Holly's big night out, as we're used to seeing the mum-of-three enjoying tamer nights out, sipping bubbly beverages at top restaurants and bars. One follower wrote: "Sometimes I think we don’t get to see the real you @hollywilloughby." Another teased: "Bet that’s not coffee in that cup." And a third joked: "Bet Holly kept hold of her phone.....[crying with laughter faces]."

READ: Pregnant Alex Jones opens up about loneliness after giving birth to first son Teddy

WATCH: Holly Willoughby at the Brits 2018

Loading the player...

A few hours before Holly headed out, her This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield gave her an early birthday present. While presenting the breakfast show, Phillip had a basket of puppies wheeled onto the set for his friend's birthday, much to her surprise. Holly began to cry when she saw the fluffy pooches, and immediately lifted one out to give him a cuddle. What a lovely birthday treat!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.