Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra explains why she went back to him after affair The celebrity chef had an affair with his co-host Marcela Valladolid in 2013

Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra has explained why she took her husband back after he cheated on her in 2013. The celebrity chef had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but reconciled with his wife shortly afterwards. Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, Alexandra explained: "I believed I was doing the right thing... I think everyone is entitled to one mistake."

The cookery writer, 54, added that she stayed with Paul for the sake of their teenage son Josh, but that eventually she realised she had to walk away. "It's such a big thing to comprehend, to end a marriage. But I had to do the right thing, and to have self-respect as well," she said. "Any marriage is about respect and loyalty and friendship. Also self-respect, and I respect myself."

The couple were married for 19 years

Alexandra and Paul were married for 19 years. They briefly split in 2013 after the Bake Off judge's indiscretion came to light; Alexandra received a £1.4million payout. But the couple later reconciled, with Paul, 52, calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life. They split for a second time in November 2017, releasing a joint statement that read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time."

MORE: The best royal curtsies in photos!

The cookery writer said she is respecting herself

Alexandra has previously opened up about her divorce, telling Prima magazine earlier this year: "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you. I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely wrong direction."

MORE: Heartbreaking reason Prince Harry and Meghan were late to awards

"I don't feel angry with Paul, though of course there's a certain amount of hurt," she added. "Anger is emotive and I'm not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.