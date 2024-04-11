Ariana Grande is a real-life flower in ethereal mini dress after complete makeover

Ariana Grande surprised fans when she dyed her iconic brunette locks platinum blonde for a leading role in the film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked. But now it seems her Oz-worthy looks are not restricted to the movie set.

Ariana, 30, channeled her character Glinda Upland for CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas on Wednesday when she stepped on stage wearing a mini dress with an enormous white appliqué flower on the front with pink accenting and a yellow stamen.

The 'Yes, And?' singer was the ultimate good witch, styling her strapless mini with a pair of white stilettos.

She also allowed the eye-catching ethereal gown to do the talking by opting to omit accessories from her look bar a simple pair of diamanté drop earrings and a single ring on her tattooed hand.

Her transformed honey-blonde hair was styled in a slicked mid-height bun. Her makeup was suitably Glinda-esque with a soft pink eyeshadow look and three sparkly rhinestones adorning each eyelid.

Her Wicked co-star also channeled her fictional witch, Elphaba. Cynthia Erivo, 37, wowed in a disco-worthy silver sparkly skirt with an emerald green off-the-shoulder silk top and over-the-knee satin heeled boots.

Also in attendance was Michelle Yeoh, who has been cast as Madame Morrible in the film that drops in November, wearing a bright teal sheer organza suit and platformed nude heels.

It is not the first time the Wicked stars have channeled their alter-egos from Oz. In March The Color Purple star and 'Bye' singer were seen onstage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The 'Dangerous Woman' songstress was a vision in a baby pink ruched satin floor-length dress with enormous duvet-style sleeves. She teamed the must-see gown with satin-covered stilettos and royal-worthy pink jewels.

Meanwhile, Cynthia was incredible in a fierce deep green leather gown with a plunging V-neckline and dramatic padded shoulders.

The dynamic duo made channeling their respective witches their brand when they arrived in coordinating sequinned Louis Vuitton jerseys to the Superbowl in February. While Cynthia stunned in a personalised green sparkly jersey, Ariana was amazing in a pink version with 'Glinda' emblazoned across the back.

Both of the musical theatre stars wore impressive black boots, oversized jackets, and dazzling sunnies. Ariana's looked just like the circular ones her character wears to Wizamania.

In all of the excitement around the release of the musical film, Ariana has also kept herself extra busy with the release of a new album. The 'God is a Woman' singer promoted 'Eternal Sunshine' with a performance of 'Imperfect For You' on Saturday Night Live.

The hitmaker was dreamy in a sheer tulle ballgown in a nude fabric that faded into pink. She looked like an ethereal goddess (some would say Glinda-like!) standing in a set designed to look like a field under a rosy sky.