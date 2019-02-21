Nigella Lawson opens up about the 'trauma' following Charles Saatchi split The couple divorced in 2013

Nigella Lawson became the focus of intense media and public attention following the breakdown of her ten-year marriage to Charles Saatchi in 2013. And now, in a new interview with The Irish Times, the celebrity food writer has opened up about the "trauma" she went through as the split played out. "It was generally about feeling exposed and under attack," she shared. "In a way, it would have been much better for me to be able to speak openly."

Nigella Lawson split from Charles Saatchi in 2013

She added: "It goes against my nature not to. But I do think that becoming a tabloid story, and everything I went through then, shame, various things, in a way gave me a form of trauma of its own. And I don't think I've addressed that enough to talk about it." The former couple dominated headlines when photographs were published of Charles with his hands on her throat during an argument outside Scott's restaurant in Mayfair in June 2013. A month later, they were granted a decree nisi, subsequently ending their ten-year marriage. Nigella went on to reveal that it was a "tough time" to go through.

In 2014, during an appearance on Michael McIntyre's chat show, Nigella was asked how she was feeling now those events were behind her. "I have had better times," she admitted at the time. "It's spring and I am feeling better and I am very happy to be here. I have been alive longer than you, so I know life has its dips and it can get better and you can't fight it." Breaking down in tears, she added: "I'm not particularly guarded and I say and do some things I may regret later. But I would rather embarrass myself and be a bit idiotic sometimes than spend my whole life worrying about what people think."

